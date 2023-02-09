Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.74. The company had a trading volume of 83,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average is $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

