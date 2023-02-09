Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.57. 469,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,275. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $863,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 96,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 415.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 56,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

