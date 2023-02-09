Sonen Capital LLC Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sonen Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

TMO stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $577.46. 182,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,175 shares of company stock worth $3,566,617. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.