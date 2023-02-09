Sondrel (LON:SND) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.00

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 61.65 ($0.74), with a volume of 52986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.74).

Sondrel Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £53.60 million and a P/E ratio of 11.01.

About Sondrel

Sondrel (Holdings) plc provides turnkey services for complex integrated circuit designs. It offers system on chip designs for the automotive, AI at the edge, 8K video, smart homes/smart cities, consumer devices, and wearables markets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

