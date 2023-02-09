SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00 million-$182.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.85 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.69-$0.74 EPS.

SWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.90.

SWI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.61. 33,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 597,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SolarWinds by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 19.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

