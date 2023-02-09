Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Shares Down 0.1%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €20.18 ($21.70) and last traded at €20.50 ($22.04). 228,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.52 ($22.06).

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.65. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.90.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

