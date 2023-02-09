Snap-on Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

Snap-on has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Snap-on has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Snap-on to earn $18.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock traded down $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $249.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.42. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $259.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,671 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,421. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1,525.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.25.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Recommended Stories

