Smooth Love Potion Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $136.36 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $136.36 million and approximately $24.57 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,510,224,962 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,510,225,966 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

