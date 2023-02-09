Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Shares Sold by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,572 shares during the quarter. Smith-Midland comprises 37.0% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 19.49% of Smith-Midland worth $27,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Smith-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Smith-Midland by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Smith-Midland by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smith-Midland by 76.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMID traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.94. 3,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.98 million, a P/E ratio of 152.93 and a beta of 0.78. Smith-Midland Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

