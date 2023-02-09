SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Cut to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $15.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $833.60 million, a PE ratio of 108.71 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,171.43%.

In other SLR Investment news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $42,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,415.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $42,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,415.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 59,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $892,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at $48,804,891.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 105.7% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 86.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

