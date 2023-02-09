Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-1.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.02-$2.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,353. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $145.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.26.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

