Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 1.5 %
SIMO traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,552. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.
