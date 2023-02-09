Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

SIMO stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.63. 9,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,481. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.46.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 43.8% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 44.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 132,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,428 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Silicon Motion Technology

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

