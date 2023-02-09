Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

SIMO opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $67.46. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Silicon Motion Technology

SIMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

