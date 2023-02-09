Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. Purchases 1,500 Shares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $27,015.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 114,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,290.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shore Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $350.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,910,000 after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 53,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,618,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 661,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 95,332 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Shore Bancshares

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHBI. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

