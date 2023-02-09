Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating) fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.15 ($0.07). 595,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,764,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.40 ($0.08).

Shield Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.37. The company has a market cap of £15.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Shield Therapeutics

In related news, insider Greg Madison sold 466,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £32,647.65 ($39,244.68).

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of clinical stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anemia in adults.

