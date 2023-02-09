SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CTO Ric Smith Sells 2,560 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CTO Ric Smith sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $39,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SentinelOne stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.54. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after purchasing an additional 794,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,166,000 after buying an additional 804,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $184,096,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.35.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

