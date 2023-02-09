SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CTO Ric Smith Sells 2,560 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CTO Ric Smith sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $39,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
SentinelOne stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.54. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.35.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SentinelOne (S)
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
- Enphase Energy May be Offering Investors a Second Chance
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.