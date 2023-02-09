SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 3,861 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SentinelOne Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. 2,647,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,365,286. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $48.46.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $184,096,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 271.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.