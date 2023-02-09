SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 3,861 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SentinelOne Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. 2,647,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,365,286. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $48.46.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $184,096,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 271.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
