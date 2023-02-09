Sensient Technologies (SXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 10th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.17 and a 52-week high of $89.34.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth about $251,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SXT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.