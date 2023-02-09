Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.61

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNIRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Senior from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Senior from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Senior Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.48.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Further Reading

