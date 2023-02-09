SelfKey (KEY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.05 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $24.05 million and approximately $35.01 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SelfKey

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

