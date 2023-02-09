Seele-N (SEELE) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $88.65 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00388999 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,702,343.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

