Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.74

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.74 and last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 1481367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 497.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 179,838 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $625,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $18,539,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

