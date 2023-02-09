Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.74

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.74 and last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 1481367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.
Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 3.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers
Scorpio Tankers Company Profile
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.