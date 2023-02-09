Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.76. 67,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.