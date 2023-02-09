SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.20.
Shares of SBAC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.77. 619,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,518. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.09. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 0.49.
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
