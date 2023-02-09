SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $340.20.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC opened at $292.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.09.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

