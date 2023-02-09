Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$27.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.55.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of ABX opened at C$24.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$43.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$17.88 and a 1-year high of C$33.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77.

Insider Activity

Barrick Gold Company Profile

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 10,837 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,735.33. In other news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 110,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,735.33.

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.