Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$27.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.55.
Barrick Gold Price Performance
Shares of ABX opened at C$24.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$43.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$17.88 and a 1-year high of C$33.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77.
Insider Activity
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
