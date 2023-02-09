Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €80.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €69.40 ($74.62) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of DHER opened at €53.34 ($57.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a one year high of €103.65 ($111.45). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion and a PE ratio of -12.00.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

