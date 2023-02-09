Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Sells $1,995,982.42 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Saia Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,786. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.12. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Saia by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Saia by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

