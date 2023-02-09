Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Sells $1,995,982.42 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Saia Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of SAIA stock traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,786. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.12. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.52.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Saia by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Saia by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
