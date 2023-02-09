Russel Metals (RUSMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Friday, February 10th.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. Russel Metals has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $28.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RUSMF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

