Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Major Shareholder Sells $463,000.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,494,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3,764.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,365,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,245 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $13,029,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,339,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,610 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $5,146,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 4,235.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 759,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 741,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

RSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.