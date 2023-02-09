Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases Earnings Results

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.78) earnings per share.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.92. The company had a trading volume of 370,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,347. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,498,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,078,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,459,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

