Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Posts Earnings Results

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.1 %

RCL traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 446,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,162. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $90.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.93.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 9,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $566,196.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,157,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,115,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $300,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.