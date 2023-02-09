Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,549. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,126 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 720,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,397,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

