Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,549. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55.
In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. Insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.93.
Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.
