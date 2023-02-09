Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COTY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of COTY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.26. 603,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.88. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,361,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Coty by 11,823.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,121,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061,739 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

