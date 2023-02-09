Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Clene from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. Clene has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $113.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 5,580.14% and a negative return on equity of 4,043.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Clene will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Clene by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clene by 113.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Clene by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

