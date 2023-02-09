Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.63.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $427.91 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

