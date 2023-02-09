Robert T. Helina Sells 5,000 Shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) Director Robert T. Helina sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $16,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 0.3 %

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82,344 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.