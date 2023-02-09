RK Capital Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

RK Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. KBR accounts for approximately 2.6% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of KBR worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

KBR traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.55. 92,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

