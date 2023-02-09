Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Has $629,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Tesla were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $201.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $636.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.91.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.