Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes $4.51 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after acquiring an additional 875,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,214,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,211,000 after buying an additional 134,085 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,065,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.04. The stock had a trading volume of 132,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,676. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.88.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.