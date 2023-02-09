Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 37,000 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,198,000 after acquiring an additional 445,825 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 330,582 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after buying an additional 262,221 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 622.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 201,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after buying an additional 131,375 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WOLF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of WOLF stock traded up $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 281,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,260. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

