Rheos Capital Works Inc. Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for 1.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.17% of Generac worth $18,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.99. 139,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average of $153.77. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $329.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.05.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

