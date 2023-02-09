Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $15.61 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,000. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.0% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $25.02 on Thursday, reaching $812.38. The company had a trading volume of 174,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $819.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $773.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,610. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.33.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.