Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 80,000 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises about 1.5% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $21,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 757.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 197,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $62.95. 683,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,410. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Corteva’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

