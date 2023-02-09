Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.30-1.41 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 4.9 %

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.34 million. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 485.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

