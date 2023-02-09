Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $836.55 million-$853.45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.37 million. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.41 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 202,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 161,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 152,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 123,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

