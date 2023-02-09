Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-2.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.08-$2.12 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

REXR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.09. 1,326,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,030. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.33.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.