Reviewing Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL)

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and XWELL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A N/A -29.81% XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Wag! Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of XWELL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $45.88 million 2.16 -$830,000.00 N/A N/A XWELL $77.74 million 0.58 $3.35 million ($0.17) -2.82

This table compares Wag! Group and XWELL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

XWELL has higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wag! Group and XWELL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Wag! Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 131.48%. XWELL has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given XWELL’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XWELL is more favorable than Wag! Group.

Summary

Wag! Group beats XWELL on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

