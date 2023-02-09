Reviewing Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Vista Energy has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vista Energy and RWE Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $51.63, indicating a potential upside of 18.65%. Given RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RWE Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Vista Energy.

This table compares Vista Energy and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Energy 22.25% 36.52% 13.10% RWE Aktiengesellschaft -0.06% 26.83% 1.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Energy and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Energy $652.19 million 2.29 $50.65 million $2.34 7.23 RWE Aktiengesellschaft $29.02 billion 1.01 $853.02 million ($0.04) -1,087.75

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Energy. RWE Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Vista Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vista Energy beats RWE Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business. The Onshore Wind and Solar segment comprise of the onshore wind, solar power, and battery storage. The Hydro, Biomass, and Gas segment covers the activities with run-of-river, pumped storage, biomass, and gas-fired power plants. The Supply and Trading segment contains energy and commodities trading, the marketing and hedging of the group’s electricity position and the gas midstream business. The Coal and Nuclear segment refer to German electricity production using lignite and nuclear power, as well as lignite mining operations in the Rhineland. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

